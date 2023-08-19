Haryana govt to introduce spirulina-based product to combat malnutrition

A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bengaluru, demonstrated a reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina to children for six months

By PTI Updated On - 10:41 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bengaluru, demonstrated a reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina to children for six months

Chandigarh: The Haryana government Saturday said it would introduce a spirulina-based product to combat malnutrition in children with a six-month pilot project planned in Nuh district.

Spirulina, an algae that grows in both freshwater and saltwater, is rich in nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties, according to an official release.

A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bengaluru, demonstrated a reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina to children for six months, it said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, after presiding over the fifth meeting of the state convergence committee under POSHAN Abhiyaan here, said three nutrition-rich programmes will be implemented across all blocks of the aspirational district Nuh.

These programmes aim to alleviate malnutrition and anaemia among children and women. Nutritional support in the form of ready-to-eat food items, nutritional packets, and antioxidant-rich foods will be provided to children and women in all blocks of Nuh district, he said.

The women and child development department will provide ‘aurthonut’ (peanut mix) under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to severe acute malnourished and moderate acute malnourished children on a pilot basis in Nuh district.

He said the development would introduce a pictorial card game called “Poshan ki Potli” to raise awareness about the nutritional value and benefits of different food items.