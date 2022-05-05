Hathnoora Mahila Samakhya performs mass marriages in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Womens Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy is blessing the new couple at Doulthabad in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Setting an example in performing the marriages of poor people, Mandal Mahila Samakhya Hathnoora in Sangareddy district has performed five marriages at a function hall in Doulathabad on Thursday.

Since some poor families were not in a state to afford the marriage expenses of their children, the Mahila Samakhya decided to perform the marriages of such people last year. The organisation performed one marriage last year. As they have got requests from different parts of the mandal, the SHG women have organised a grand mass marriage ceremony today.

The Samakhya has presented the new clothes, fans, kitchen utensils and everything that required to start a new family. Speaking to Telangana Today President of the Samakhya Nadiguppa Chamundi Sirisha said that they have hosted the relatives of brides and grooms for a lunch. She said that they will continue to do such marriage every year.

Women’s Commission Chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Narasapur MLA C Madan Reddy, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, DRDO Project Director Ch Srinivas Rao, APM Sridevi and many others were among the guests. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has lauded the work of Mahila Samakhya. She has called upon the SHG women from across the State to draw inspiration from Mahila Samkhya Hanthnoora.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .