| Have As Many Pizzas And Pay After You Die At This New Zealand Restaurant

Have as many pizzas and pay after you die at this New Zealand restaurant

A New Zealand-based pizza company has unveiled a bizarre scheme that allows its customers to indulge in their pizzas now and settle the bills after they die.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:02 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: A New Zealand-based pizza company, Hell Pizza, has introduced a bizarre scheme that allows its customers to indulge in their pizzas now and settle the bills after they die. There are allegedly no hidden fees or penalties.

According to the company’s website, only 666 customers can be a part of this legally binding contract. “Paying for things can be such a burden. So we’re trialling a new payment scheme that lets you buy now, and pay much later… when you’re resting six feet under. Only proceed if you wish to be one of the selected 666 living mortals who will legally declare your debt to us in your Will (sic),” the website states.

The company released a video to promote this unusual payment scheme on its official YouTube channel. The video features an individual accompanied by a lawyer delivering pizzas to customers and requesting them to sign an agreement where they enjoy their pizza for free now and pay after they die.

“We’re making it easier for you to feast in Hell! Introducing Afterlife Pay – a new method of payment that allows you to buy now and pay… much later! (sic),” the description reads. While a few questioned the authenticity of the scheme in the comment section, others found it hilarious.

Hell Pizza offers a selection of 24 creatively named pizzas, with options like Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, and Pride. Additional choices such as Pandemonium, Brimstone, Mordor, Grimm, and Mischief add an adventurous flair to the menu.

Those who wish to avail themselves of the scheme can head to their website and sign up. According to the company’s website, the successful candidates will be notified before June 17 this year and will receive a unique code to enjoy their pizza now, with payment due in the afterlife.