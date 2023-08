HCA A Division: Aman Roa, Sai Pragnay hit tons

Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

EMCC record big win over Hyderabad Bottling in the A Division league

Hyderabad: P Aman Rao (136) and M Sai Pragnay (111) hit centuries while M Ritvik scalped four wickets as their side EMCC defeated Hyderabad Bottling by 128 runs in the HCA A Division three-day one-day league-cum-knockout match in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Sanjay Singh (107) and N Sandeep Goud (109) hit centuries as Central Excise drew their match against Evergreen.

Brief Scores:

A Division three-day league: one-day league-cum-knockout: Round 2: Central Excise 375/7 in 50 overs (Sanjay Singh 107, N Sandeep Goud 109) vs Evergreen 101/1 in 13 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 52no); UBI 200 in 44.1 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 60; Meet Chakravarthy 3/36, Muddassir Baig 4/46) bt Ensconse 72/2 in 27 overs ; Sporting XI 305/7 in 47 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 104, K Nitesh Reddy 64; M Sai Prateek 3/69) bt Continental 62/6 in 23 overs (Manish Reddy 3/25); MP Colts 199 in 44.5 overs (MSR Charan 77; Akash Bhandari 5/30) vs SBI 68/2 in 7.4 overs; Emerging XI Jr 241/9 in 50 overs (Chirag Yadav 66; Kamal Sawariya 3/54) lost to Gemini Friends 204/6 in 33.4 overs (Pranav Suryadevaraya 80, Yash Gupta 70no); AOC 326/8 in 49.5 overs (Shivam Tiwari 112, Rahul Singh 60; B Tejodhar 4/50) vs India Cements 25/0 in 5.3 overs; Emerging XI Sr 248/10 in 48.4 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 76; Salman Khan 3/46) lost to Budding Star 112/2 in 21.3 overs; Income Tax 265/8 in 45 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 111, B Sandeep 62; C Hitesh Yadav 4/42) lost to Jai Hanuman 124/3 in 22.2 overs (A Tarun Ranjan 3/22); EMCC 327/5 in 50 overs (P Aman Rao 136, M Sai Pragnay 111; B Harshith 3/57) bt Hyderabad Bottling 199 in 40 overs (Prateek Pawar 62, M Ritvik 4/38); SCRSA w/o BDL; Deccan Chronicle 221 in 40.3 overs (Y Sai Varun 88; G Ganesh 4/49) vs Combined District 76/2 in 18 overs; R Dayanand 311 in 48.2 overs (Yash Bansal 146, Surya Teja 68; N Rishith Reddy 3/60) vs Cambridge XI 315/6 in 49 overs (N Rakesh 56, M Dhanush 139);

B Division two-day league: Deccan Blues 372/9 in 85 overs bt CCOB 81 in 28.4 overs (Abhay Swaroop 3/25); Khalsa 225 in 57.3 overs bt New Blues 223 in 69.5 overs (Nitish Viraj 62; Gaurav Kumar 4/28, P Charanjeet Singh 4/24); Adilabad District 198 in 56.5 overs lost to PKMCC 199/6 in 45.2 overs (V Anveeth Reddy 88no); Telangana 258 in 64.3 overs bt WMCC 176 in 53 overs (Ibrahim Khan 5/56); Bheema 220 in 56.5 overs lost to Sportive 221/9 in 54.1 overs (Murugan Abhishek 54; M Mani Kanta Charan 4/41); Sri Shyam 167 in 76.4 overs lost to Postal 170/0 in 27.3 overs (MA Shakeer 129); Team Speed 233 in 59.4 overs bt Balaji Colts 153 in 42.4 overs (D Dheeraj Pranav 54; S Vedhari 5/34, C Shreyas Reddy 4/32); Raju CC 364/9 in 90 overs bt Saleemnagar 201 in 53.1 overs (Imaam Shareef 57; S Akanksh 4/70, G Raj Kumar Naidu 3/26); Rohit XI 372/8 in 90 overs bt Rakesh XI 160 in 57.4 overs (Mohd Shafi Ali 5/49); Galaxy 327 in 63.5 overs bt Green Turf 134 in 41.4 overs (Rohit 6/47); Nalgonda Dist 261 in 75 overs lost to Mahabubnagar District 264/6 in 67.4 overs (Abdul Rafyey Bin Abdullah 83, RL David Kripal Roy 75); Brother XI 267 in 84 overs lost to Kosaraju 271/5 in 65.1 overs (Syed Mohd Hussain 96).

