HCA C Division one-day league: Likith, Sai Kumar Mithul slam centuries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district’s Likith Sagar (107 not out), Mahesh CC’s Sai Kumar (104 not out) and RJCC’s GS Mithul (100 not out) slammed centuries in their teams’ victories respectively in the HCA C Division one-day league matches in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Universal CC 99 in 35.3 overs lost to Satya CC 100/2 in 14.4 overs (Abhinav 51no); Hyderabad Patriots CC 48 in 26.4 overs (Ritesh Yadav 4/4) lost to Roshanara CC 50/1 in 6.2 overs; Lal Bahadur PG 79 in 22.4 overs (S Naresh Goud 3/26, R Prashanth 3/20) lost to PPMCC 80/1 in 5.1 overs; Kishoresons CC 132 in 43.1 overs (Sama Aashrith 4/30, V Yashveer 3/16) lost to Imperial CC 134/7 in 27.1 overs (Sandeep Bishnoi 3/61); Cosmos w/o Consult; Tirumala CC 108 in 29.2 overs (Parsuram 3/8) lost to Red Hills 114/2 in 18.1 overs (P Arun 57no); RJCC 214/1 in 30 overs (GS Mithul 100no, Ronak Ramachandani 54no) bt Secunderabad Gymkhana 166/8 in 30 overs (L Santosh 55); Swastik union CC 222/7 in 35 overs (G Subramanyam 76, Medhansh Agarwal 64; Vihaan Shah 3/31) bt ML Jaisimha CC 149/8 in 35 overs (M Vishnuvardhan 55no; Medhansh Agarwal 3/18); Mahesh CC 267/6 in 40 overs (Sai Kumar 104no; Akshay 3/49) bt Gaganmahal CC 86 in 24.2 overs (Shravan Naidu 3/25, Sai Kumar 4/22); Ranga Reddy District 289/5 in 50 overs (Likith Sagar 107no, Mohamed Ikhlas 95; Aryan 3/28) bt Akshit CC 211 in 44.1 overs (M Siddhanth 77, Jashith 55, Likith Sagar 3/23, Suhas 4/65).