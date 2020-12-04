HCA league matches: 200 players take Covid test

The umpires, scorers and the ground staff were the first to take the test while the players came for the test later on

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) took a major step towards the start of the new season with the conduct of Covid-19 tests at Gymkhana ground on Thursday.

HCA secretary R Vijayanand said, apart from umpires, scorers and ground staff, around 200 players from 18 clubs took part in the test which was conducted by the Secunderabad Health department. “The results of the Covid-19 test will be informed directly to the players and we will get a copy of it,’’ said Vijayanand.

Vijayanand said they are expecting to start the leagues by next week. A three-day division cricketer said it is so nice to be back on the ground. “We are looking eagerly to the new season but at the same time we are a bit apprehensive of Covid-19. Perhaps, a start should be made and for the first time we want to play cricket but we can’t play. Actually, we are in a catch-22 situation. We are keeping our fingers crossed,’’ he said.

Another cricketer said other associations have started their cricket in some form or the other. ”Unfortunately, it could not be started here. We need to maintain discipline. The bio-bubble cannot be created here and therefore it is important that cricketer should be strict in following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP),’’ he said.

However, the decision to start three-day league instead of T20 has come as a puzzle to a few club secretaries. “When BCCI has hinted they would start the new domestic season with T20 Mushtaq Ali tournament, why is the HCA beginning the new season with three-day league tournaments? We suspect the motive behind this logic because they have added a few more teams to the three-day league format. It is something fishy,’’ said a club secretary.

