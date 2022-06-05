HDFC Bank launches #EnginesOff campaign

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: Commemorating the World Environment Day, HDFC Bank launched a campaign to raise awareness on the importance of reducing air pollution called #EnginesOff.

Through a short street play, motorists at traffic intersections were encouraged to switch off their engines while they were waiting for the signal to turn green.

The bank is rolling out the short play at over 126 busy signals in 40 cities across the country. The three-day campaign started on June 5 in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Vijayawada, among others and in Hyderabad, the street play was enacted at Jubliee Hills, Hitec City, Khairtabad, and Gachibowli.

The street play is part of HDFC Bank’s nationwide ESG campaign highlighting small steps one can take toward sustainable progress. The bank also launched four unique films that highlight its social and environmental initiatives under its flagship program, Parivartan.

“With this campaign, we want to raise awareness on the simple steps we can take to prevent a catastrophic future. We need to come together and act now so we can create a better tomorrow,” said Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank.