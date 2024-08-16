Head constable dies after accidentally shooting himself in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred while the deceased head constable, Sannu Hapka was cleaning his service rifle at the mess behind the police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 03:46 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A head constable posted at Bhairamgarh police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State died after he shot himself accidentally at the police station on Friday.

The incident occurred while the deceased head constable, Sannu Hapka was cleaning his service rifle at the mess behind the police station. He suffered a bullet injury in his chest. Police personnel at the station on hearing the gun shot rushed to the spot and shifted him to the local community health centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

Hapka was issued his service rifle for road opening party (ROP) duty after he reported to duty at the police station on Thursday after availing a few days leave. A case was registered at Bhairamgarh police in connection with the incident and investigation was being carried out, Bijapur SP Dr Jitendra Yadav told the media.