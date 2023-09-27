Health Minister Mandaviya asks officials to fully gear up as dengue cases rise

By PTI Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

New Delhi: In view of the recent rise in dengue cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for the vector-borne disease.

Mandaviya, who chaired a high-level review meeting, was briefed on the nationwide dengue situation, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

He reviewed the preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment and management of dengue in view of the recent spike in its cases across the country.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of dengue cases, Mandaviya stressed the need for being prepared against the viral infection, the statement said.

He directed the officials to be fully geared up and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for dengue, it added.

Mandaviya highlighted that the Union government has provided all necessary support to the states for screening kits and has provided financial support for fogging and Information, Education and communication (IEC) activities as well.

Healthcare workers have also been trained. He urged states to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre for prevention and containment of dengue.

The Union Mansukh Mandaviya also stated that adequate fund is provided by the central government to the states under Programme Implementation Plan (PIP) for several activities such as surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, cases management and capacity building among others to prevent and control dengue.