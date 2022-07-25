| Heavy Rains Likely To Lash Several Areas Across Telangana Yellow Alert Issued

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:59 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After a brief gap, heavy rains are likely to lash several areas across the State as Met department issued a yellow alert of heavy rains for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

Met department in its evening bulletin issued on Monday said heavy rains are likely to occur for the next three days.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall of 42 mm was recorded at Kanagal in Nalgonda, followed by 41 mm at Ghanpur and 37.3 mm at Kodandapuram water plant in the district.

The State average rainfall was 6.9 mm against 7.3 mm normal rainfall. The State average cumulative rainfall from June 1 to July 25 was 648.8 mm against 324.8 mm with a deviation of 100 per cent.