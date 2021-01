Hell Raisers clinch title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:29 pm 6:30 pm

Hell Raisers clinched the boys under-14 title in the 3×3 Zero Gravity League Basketball Championship, conducted by Keystone Basketball Academy in remembrance of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 last year.

Results:

Boys Under-14, final: Hell Raisers 8 (Dhruv Reddy 5 Gautam V 3) bt KBA Cagers (Vineel 2 Veer 2); Semifinals: Hell Raisers 13 (Gautam V 9 Naren R 2) bt KBA Thunders 3 (Saharsh Upender 3); KBA Cagers 9 (Veer 5 Vineel 3) bt Mambas 8(Siddharth 3 Aditya 3 Dhruv 2)

Boys Under-12, final: L & T 9 (Dhruv 5 Kashyap 2 Karthik 2) bt MVPs 5 (Arjun M 2); Semi-final: L & T 10 (Dhruv 7, Kashyap 2) bt KBA Cavaliers 4 (Tejas 3); MVPs 9 (Arjun M 3 Arjun Ch 3, Yashwanth 2) bt Vihanga Riders 7(Advaith Yellai 2, Thanush 4)

Boys Under-16, final: Basti Ballerz 14 (Abhinav 5 Ritwik Agarwal 5 Kritin Muthyam 4) bt Crusaders 13 (Sandeep V 4 Krish 3 Siddhanth 3 Arnab 3); Semifinals: Basti Ballerz 15 (Abhinav 7 Ritwik 4 Kritin 4) bt Yeet 13 (Abhay 4 Ashwin 3 Riahi 3 Arnav 3); Crusaders 14 (Sandeep 7 Siddharth 4 Krish Singhvi 2) bt Night Stars 10(Adita 7 Vilok Gadwal 3)

Girls Under-16, final: Sanj The Banana 15 bt YMCA Secunderabad 7; Semifinals: Sanj The Banana 5 bt Necklace Pride Basketball Acdemy 1; YMCA Secunderabad 6 bt Aces 5

Girls Under-14 final: Team “A” 6 Nirupa 2 Manya 2) bt Pushpan Sports Academy 4 (Medha 2)

