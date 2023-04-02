‘Hello Meera’ is a psychological drama with a single character

Srinivasu Kakarla has come up with a beautiful story and shaped up ‘Hello Meera’ in such a way that one feels like watching a complete family drama.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Hyderabad: Making a movie with a single character is a knife-edge feat, Director Srinivasu Kakarla has done such tough work effectively. He successfully completed this due to his experience of co-directing the films of famous director ‘Bapu’ garu and his association with Telugu and Hindi cinema for decades. That is how the film ‘Hello Meera’ took shape. Gargeyi Yallapragada, who made her Tollywood debut as a heroine in the movie ‘Evvariki Cheppodhu’, played a single character in ‘Hello Meera’. Generally, the directors & producers play a safe game by making movies with two or three characters in the suspense and thriller genre. But in contrast, Srinivasu Kakarla has come up with a thick and beautiful story and shaped up ‘Hello Meera’ in such a way that one feels like watching a complete family drama.

In a nutshell, the story seems very simple. But the way it is visualized is new. Meera gets ready to marry Kalyan whom she has been loving for two years. Meera, who is working in Hyderabad, is at her native place Vijayawada as her wedding arrangements have kickstarted. The story starts on the day before her ceremony to make her a bride. She gets a phone call while she is driving home in her own car after taking the wedding clothes from the tailor. It is from Hyderabad Raidurgam Police Station! SI Vikram says that a young man named Sudheer whom Meera loved in the past committed suicide and had written her name in the suicide note. On hearing that Meera gets dumbstruck. At this happy juncture in her life where she is getting married to a person whom she loves, she starts to fear where this age-old romance and the suicide attempt leads her life to?. She says that she already broke up with Sudheer but the SI doesn’t listen to her. He issues an urgent order to come to Hyderabad and report at the police station. And Mira, who was supposed to be at home in a while… U-turns her car and drives it to the Hyderabad highway. In the middle of this journey, the calls of her parents from home, the calls of the future groom Kalyan… and in the middle threatening calls from the police station… What did Meera answer to all this? How did she convince them? How does her life, which gets caught in an unexpected whirlwind reach a calm shore? This is what the film is about.

It takes a lot of experience to pull off a psychological drama like this. Director Srinivasu Kakarla has proved that he has it. Even though we see only one character i.e.; Meera on the screen… we can imagine ten or fifteen characters interacting with her and their physical characteristics. This movie is special! Naturally, if you show a person on the screen… they look the same to everyone. But if the same character is explained in sentences, one imagines that character according to one’s experiences and one’s thoughts. In this way, we can imagine the characters who are not seen on the screen, depending on their dialogue diction. As the director Srinivasu has mastery over the visual medium as well as the sound medium, he has selected artists who are suitable for the age of the characters and voiced them. We can literally see the characters in front of us. We can nowhere get a feel of watching a single-character movie. Earlier in the radio dramas, the place where it was happening was told through the background sound, and even though the scene wasn’t shown, it was made to feel through the sound recording. Similarly, here also it will be understood only after watching the movie. That way this movie can give a new experience to the audience of this generation.

The already-released trailer has raised the expectations of ‘Hello Meera’. It is already made a belief that the film is going to thrill the audience with a diverse story and unexpected twists. Produced by Dr. Lakshmana Rao Dikkala, Varaprasadarao Dumpala, and Padma Kakarla under the banner of Lumiere Cinema, presented by Jeevan Kakarla. Famous music director S.Chinna provided the Music. The cinematography by Prashant Koppineedi and editing by Rambabu Medikonda are the biggest highlights of the movie. Similarly, the dialogues written by Hiranmayi Kalyan are also impressive. The feeling of watching such movies on the big screen is different! That’s why the director-producers are going to bring ‘Hello Meera’ to the theatres on April 21.