AMMA plans to form a new committee in about two months to rebuild its leadership and deal with the issues.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 27 August 2024, 04:33 PM

Hema Committee: Mohanlal, other executives of AMMA submit joint resignation

Hyderabad: Mohanlal, President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Mohanlal, along with several executive committee members of the association tendered their resignations on Tuesday, amid sexual abuse allegations on some of the committee members.

The executive committee members who resigned include Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu, Ansiba and Jomol jointly.

The leaders had planned to have a meeting to talk about these allegations and to find a replacement for actor Siddique, who had stepped down as joint secretary.

However, things got worse when Baburaj, the new joint secretary, also faced similar allegations. This caused more problems within the association, especially as vice-presidents Jagadish and Jayan Cherthala had different opinions on the Hema Committee report.

