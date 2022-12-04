Here are 5 reasons why you should visit Gokarna instead of Goa

If you’re tired of exploring the same place over and over again and are on the lookout for a new place with a similar vibe, Situated just some kilometres below Goa, Gokarna is becoming the favourite location for many travellers.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:27 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: Every year-end, there’s an urge to visit Goa and break free from stressful daily routines and use up your pending leaves. But if you’re tired of exploring the same place over and over again and are on the lookout for a new place with a similar vibe, it’s time to make a slight change to your vacation destination.

Situated just some kilometres below Goa, Gokarna is becoming the favourite location for many travellers. From learning surfing, and visiting pristine beaches, ancient temples, and caves to indulging in street shopping, there are plenty of things you can do in this small town. Here’s a complete list:

Learn surfing

You can learn surfing at the Cocopelli Surf School and Guest House run by Sandeep Samuel by the Main beach Gokarna. With lessons costing upto Rs 2,500, the school is recognised by the International Surfing Association and the Surfing Federation of India. You can also book a stay at Cocopelli which is beautifully nestled in nature and lush greenery.

Visit beaches

From Kudle beach, Om beach, and Main beach to Half Moon and Paradise beach, there are plenty of beaches where you can watch sunsets, take a swim, play volleyball, take part in water sports, or just go for a pleasant boat ride. There are many beach shacks like the ‘Marine – Uana Café’ where you can indulge in local delicacies or enjoy a drink. There are also places to stay and camp by the beaches. At the Om beach, the spotless dunes, split into two smaller bays make up the two halves of the Om sign.

Spiritual retreat

Temples like Mahabaleshwar, Sri Murudeshwara, and Maha Ganapati make Gokarna the perfect place for a spiritual retreat. Scores of people travel to the Mahabaleshwar Temple to worship the Aatmalinga, also known as the Prana Linga of Lord Shiva. The temple is exquisitely constructed in the Dravidian architectural style. The second largest statue of Lord Shiva in the world may be found in the Murudeshwara Temple.

Explore Gogarbha/Shiva cave

Shiva Cave is nestled away on a mountainside and is referred to locally as “Gogarbha” or “cow’s womb”. It is full of captivating interiors and draws large crowds of visitors from all across the nation due to the Shiva Lingam inside. It is home to a sizable number of bats and has an intriguing history.

Go shopping

From clothes, jewellery, and musical instruments to worship vessels and idols, Rudraksha and Tulsi Mala, and other souvenirs, there are many streets like the Car Street and Gokarna Temple Market where you can buy a number of things.