Here are players to register double centuries in World Cup

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:26 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Glenn Maxwell played a gem of an innings against Afghanistan on Tuesday, registering a double century (201*) in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup. His heroics helped Australian team in securing a berth in the semi-finals.

Maxwell took 128 balls to score a double ton, including 21 fours and 10 sixes.

In the process, he became the third batsman in the history of cricket to score a double century. However, it was Universal Boss Chris Gayle who registered the first world cup double century in 2015. Notably, former New Zealand opener Martin Guptill also scored a double in the same 2015 World Cup event.

While Chris Gayle made 215 against Zimbabwe, Guptill scored 237* when his team locked horns with West Indies.

Glenn Maxwell – 201* vs Afghanistan

Chris Gayle – 215 vs Zimbabwe

Martin Guptill – 237* vs West Indies