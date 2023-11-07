Ajay Jadeja’s playful dance sparks laughter on social media

The incident unfolded when Labuschagne lost his concentration and pulled out just as Naveen-ul-Haq was about to deliver the ball, citing some movement in Afghanistan’s dressing room.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:59 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Afghanistan team mentor, Ajay Jadeja, was seen dancing in the team’s dressing room following a complaint from Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

The incident unfolded when Labuschagne lost his concentration and pulled out just when Naveen-ul-Haq was about to deliver the ball, citing some movement in Afghanistan’s dressing room.

Jadeja, upon noticing this, playfully broke into dance, providing a light-hearted moment. His antics were captured by the cameraman and quickly went viral.

Cricket enthusiasts are posting the viral clip on X, formerly Twitter, to spread the moment with their fellow followers.