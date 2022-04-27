| Here Are The Functions Of National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights

By Shikara Academy

Hyderabad: This article on National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is part of the series that deals with Constitutional and Statutory bodies.

NATIONAL COMMISSION FOR PROTECTION OF CHILD RIGHTS:

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was established in March 2007 as a statutory body under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. It was set up to protect, promote and defend child rights in the country. The Commission consists of a chairperson and six members who are well versed in child welfare.

The Commission considers that its mandate is “to ensure that all Laws, Policies, Programmes, and Administrative Mechanisms are in consonance with the Child Rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution of India and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

As defined by the Commission, child includes those up to the age of 18 years.

The function of the Commission is to:

1. Examine any law or constitutional provisions to ensure that the safeguards of the law protect child rights

2. Provide the central government with recommendations to improve correct the safeguards

3. Inquire into child rights violations

4. Examine the risk factors for children affected by terrorism, communal violence, riots, natural disasters, domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, trafficking, maltreatment, torture and exploitation, pornography, and prostitution and recommend appropriate remedial measures

5. Look into the special care and protection of children from distress, marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds

6. Study and ensure implementations of child rights treaties

7. Conduct research in the field of child rights

8. Create awareness through various mediums

9. Inspect any children’s home or observations homes where children have been detained

10. Inspect any juveniles custodial home, or place of residence or institution for children, under the control of the central government or any other authority, and take up with authorities for remedial action.

11. Inquire into complaints and take suo motu notice of matter relating to deprivation and violation of child rights or non implementation of laws providing for protection and development of children or non compliance of policy decisions, guidelines or instructions to ensure welfare of the children.

To be continued…

