Here’s how mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is satisfying her pregnancy cravings

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Working on my buns." Recently, Ileana shared pictures flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful black slit dress.

By ANI Updated On - 03:37 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Mumbai: Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz is satisfying her cravings with homemade buns during pregnancy. Ileana, who is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her pregnancy on Friday took to the Instagram story and treated fans with a picture of buns in the making.

The actor cutely looks at her baby bump while she poses for the camera.She captioned the post, “Bump alert !![?]”” From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo’s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in ‘Unfair And Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda.