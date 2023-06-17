Here’s how to use Instagram broadcast channels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Meta owed Instagram creators now have a new method to interact directly and widely with their fans thanks to Instagram’s global introduction of the broadcast channel. Creators may invite all of their followers into broadcast channels, a public one-to-many communications platform where they can post text, video, and photo updates, in addition to updates with other followers. In addition, voice notes may be used by creators to discuss recent developments and behind-the-scenes footage. Polls can even be made to get input from fans. Only content creators may post messages on broadcast channels, however, followers can comment on posts and cast their votes in polls.

How to use the Instagram broadcast channel

When a creator starts a broadcast channel, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join. Anyone can view the content of a broadcast channel, but only followers who join will receive notifications when there are updates.

Followers can leave or mute broadcast channels at any time. To do this, go to the creator’s profile, tap the bell icon, and select “Broadcast Channel.” You can also control your notifications from creators by going to your settings and selecting “Notifications.”

When you join a broadcast channel on Instagram, you will receive a notification by default. This notification will let you know that the creator has sent a message. You can change this notification setting to “all” or “none” in your settings.

If you do not add the channel to your inbox, you will not receive any other notifications about it. However, if you do add the channel to your inbox, it will appear among your other message threads and you will receive notifications for new messages, just like any other chat.

Creators can encourage their followers to join their broadcast channels by using the “join channel” sticker in Stories or by pinning the channel link to their profile.

Here are the steps on how to manage notifications for broadcast channels on Instagram:

Go to your settings.

Tap “Notifications.”

Tap “Broadcast Channels.”

Choose your notification setting.

