Now users can post songs on Instagram Notes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Instagram users can now add up to 30 seconds of audio to their notes along with a text message or an emoji. He announced this on the official Meta channel, and added that these notes will stay active for 24 hours.

Until now, users were only allowed to share text and emojis as notes, but now the platform allows users to share popular songs and audio bits from the platform’s vast music library.

Notes are the simplified Instagram status feature that is visible in the chat section. Although it received a bit of user backlash in the beginning, the company’s relentless efforts to keep the feature in use by adding new details are keeping it afloat for now.

Like stories, users can select who can view these notes, including followers and close friends.

The second new feature in today’s update is Notes Translations. With this feature, users can easily translate notes in a different language by clicking on the “See translation”. Instagram already supports translations in other parts of the app, such as post descriptions, comments, and Reels, and now Notes, too.

According to Meta, lots of teenagers are using Notes. Over 100 million teen accounts have posted Notes from their accounts in the last three months.