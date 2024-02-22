| Heres What Farhan Akhtar Did On His Anniversary With Shibani Dandekar

Here’s what Farhan Akhtar did on his anniversary with Shibani Dandekar

VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar has offered a sneak view inside her anniversary party with husband Farhan Akhtar.

By ANI Published Date - 22 February 2024, 03:14 PM

Mumbai: VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar has offered a sneak view inside her anniversary party with husband Farhan Akhtar. The pair celebrated the second anniversary of their marriage yesterday.

Shibani Dandekar on Thursday took to her Stories feature on Instagram to share a humorous post in which she can be seen lying on her couch as she shoots a selfie video. Farhan Akhtar is seen stepping into the frame to plant a kiss on her.

Sharing this clip, Shibani wrote, “Happy anniversary to me as he leaves to meet the boys for a game of cricket!” Farhan reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “You could have wished me luck.” Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19 in 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director’s chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film ‘Jee Le Zara’ featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.

He will also direct ‘Don 3’ headlined by Ranveer Singh.

Shibani, on the other hand was recently seen in ‘Made in Heaven 2’.