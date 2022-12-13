Here’s why #DelhiAirport is trending on internet

If you are a Twitter user, then you might have come across scores of memes and trolls along with the hashtag DelhiAirport

Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: If you are a Twitter user, then you might have come across scores of memes and trolls along with the hashtag DelhiAirport, from the past couple of days.

Well, it is because Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 is witnessing absolute chaos with unprecedented increase in the number of passengers owing to the upcoming holiday season.

The authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the flow of passengers at the airport. Airline companies like IndiGo have even issued a travel advisory, asking passengers to reach the airport at least three-and-a-half hours prior to domestic departures.

Many angry users are taking to their social media accounts to share their grievances by posting several photos and videos of the crowd. Some users have even made hilarious memes and jokes out of the situation.

“Delhi airport is now Hotel California. You can check in any time you like, but you can never leave!” a Twitter user joked. “Early morning at a Delhi fish market! At least a dozen scuffles have broken out in the last 20 mins. #DelhiAirport (sic),” another user said.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Following the complaints, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has reportedly made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the airport on Monday to examine the measures that were to be laid out to ease congestion in the airport.