Here’s why Shahid Kapoor quit smoking

Shahid appeared on 'No Filter Neha' season 6, a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and makes interesting conversations.

By IANS Published Date - 22 February 2024, 05:20 PM

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it is his eight-year-old daughter Misha.

During the audio chat show, Shahid revealed about his decision to quit smoking: “When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking.”

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids– daughter Misha, and son Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, a science fiction romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon.

He next has ‘Deva’ in the pipeline.

‘No Filter Neha 6’ streams on JioTV and JioTV+.