High Court extends physical hearings in all courts

The unit heads of the City Civil Courts and City Small Causes Courts Unit in Hyderabad were directed to reopen the courts in their unit.

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: The High Court has decided to extend the physical hearing of the matters in all courts in the State, except the courts in Hyderabad judicial district, by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with the Administrative Judges concerned.

The presiding officers of Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Hyderabad, Special Judge for Trial of Cases against MPs/MLAs at Hyderabad (1 and 2 part of MSJ Unit, Hyderabad), Principal CBI Judge at Hyderabad, Principal ACS Judge at Hyderabad, Additional ACB Judge at Hyderabad, and Court of the Special Judge under Prevention of Corruption Act for speedy trial of cases of embezzlement of scholarship amounts in Social Welfare Department at Hyderabad (3 to 6 part of CBI Unit, Hyderabad), were directed to continue the present practice of hearing/conducting of trial in respect of pending cases relating to MPs and MLAs.

The presiding officers of these courts have take up hearing/trial as expeditiously as possible, but adhering to the timeline fixed by the High Court. The unit heads should report the daily status to the Administrative Judges concerned and to the Registry. It was also decided to dispense with the 48 hours’ time for scrutiny in respect of matters filed physically.

