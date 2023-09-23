High-level committee on simultaneous elections holds preliminary meeting in Delhi

Outlining the modalities of working of the Committee, the Committee decided to invite recognised national political parties, political parties in power in different states, political parties having their representatives in Parliament and other recognised State Political Parties for seeking suggestions or view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 07:50 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

New Delhi: The High-Level Committee constituted recently to examine the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country and make recommendations thereon held its preliminary meeting here under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind today.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, Minister of State (Independent Charge) from the Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash Kashyap, former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari attended the meeting. Senior Advocate Harish Salve joined the meeting virtually.

The leader of single largest party in the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not present in the meeting.

Welcoming the Members of the High-Level Committee, the Chairman of the Committee Ram Nath Kovind outlined the agenda of the meeting.

In addition, the Committee will also invite Law Commission of India to make their suggestions/ or view points on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country.

The Committee was put together just months ahead of the assembly elections to five states and the Lok Sabha polls next year, setting off speculations that the polls might be held at the same time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on several occasions.

In November 2020, PM Modi, addressing a conference of presiding officers, said, â€œOne Nation, One Election is a necessity for India. There is an election every month in the country, hampering development. Why should so much public money be wasted on holding elections?”.