Highest Malayalam grosser ‘Odiyan’ crosses 6 million views within 8 days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Hyderabad: After the record-breaking success of ‘RRR’, India’s no. 1 content library Pen Movies secures the rights of ‘Odiyan’, a fantasy drama directed by VA Shrikumar and starring Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier. Released on December 14, 2018, the multi-starrer was a colossal success at the box office and within five days of its recent streaming on YouTube, it has garnered over 6 million views making it one of the fastest watched Malayalam films on the platform.

The story of the Shrikumar directorial revolves around Manikyan, a notorious shape-shifter, who returns to his village after an exile of 15 years; his arrival causes much unease to the villagers, especially Ravunni Nair, who has a personal grudge against him. What remains to be seen is the production value the banner mounts for the reimagination of the Mohanlal-starrer.

Filmmaker Shrikumar says, “ ‘Odiyan’ remains one of the most special films of my career as a director. I’m excited that Pen Movies has secured the rights of the film that has struck a chord with the audience in theatres and across streaming platforms. I’m assured that the banner will do complete justice to the scale of the movie and render it in a manner that aligns with its creative endeavour.”

‘Odiyan’ witnessed power-packed performances by celebrated actors and it would be interesting to know the actors who will be cast in the upcoming adaptation.