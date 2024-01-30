Hilarious! Somali pirate wearing RCB jersey stuns internet as Indian Navy’s rescue op pics go viral

The Navy commandos, who sprung into action up on getting a distress call, nabbed the Somali pirates and photographs of their rescue operation soon surfaced online.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 08:27 PM

Indian Navy Warship INS Sumitra intercepted a hijacked a fishing vessel, Al Naemi, and rescued 19 of its its crew members who were taken hostage by Somali pirates off the east of Somalian coast.

While initially responding to the photos with a certain level of shock, netizens quickly noticed something in one of the photographs and turned the conversation from being a shock-filled to a laugh-riot in no time.

In one of the viral photographs, netizens spotted one of the Somali pirates sporting a jersey of the popular IPL franchisee Royal Challengers Bengaluru! The revelation soon set the internet ablaze with hilarious memes, comments and some sporty banter, as the franchisee fanbase could not contain their excitement over their favourite team’s popularity.

Here are some posts that will tickle your funnybone:

Imagine getting arrested after getting whooped by the Indian Navy.

In addition to that you support RCB. Life is hard. pic.twitter.com/4eIuQ6nSKz — ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಹೈಕ್ಳು (@TrollHaiklu) January 30, 2024

You can spot an RCB fan literally everywhere. pic.twitter.com/rresvlntbf — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) January 30, 2024

RCB fan following is everywhere… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2xupc9t3T7 — 𝕏 कलάɳƙ 𝕏 (@kalAnkit_life) January 30, 2024

But this is definitely not the biggest crime this guy has committed. https://t.co/7ar9Px6DPT pic.twitter.com/q8xBnH3TW5 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 30, 2024

A Somalian pirate wearing RCB Jersey captured by Indian navy while trying to hijack an Iranian cargo ship is the peak 2024 already pic.twitter.com/epb1xmGAg4 — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) January 30, 2024

