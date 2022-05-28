HiLife brings stylish and exclusive collection to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: HiLife Exhibition is back in Hyderabad, bringing its array of fashionable, glamorous, luxurious and stylish collections. The scintillating three-day showcase is currently going on at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

One of the most-loved exhibitions in the country, HiLife has a range of festive, lifestyle, and fashion collections on display. Check out trendy and luxurious fashion wear, designer wear, summer wear, bridal wear, accessories and jewellery, décor items and more being featured till May 30 at the venue.

The launch was graced by ‘Miss India World 2020’ Manasa Varanasi, actor Shravanthi Chokarapu (of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame), and top models in the city who showcased some of the exciting collections.

Speaking on the occasion, Aby Dominic, MD and CEO, HiLife Exhibitions, said, “HiLife Exhibition is a hit with fashion lovers as it brings top-notch fashion labels and designers, besides a whole range of exquisite products with artistic excellence.”