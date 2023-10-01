Himachal govt to set up commando force: CM Sukhu

By PTI Updated On - 10:03 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday that his government will soon set up a commando force in the state. CM Sukhu said this while presiding over the passing-out parade function at Police Training College Daroh.

The CM said that 1,226 constable posts in the state police force have been sanctioned.

He said that his government is committed to modernizing the police department adding that new technological initiatives will also be added.

Providing sufficient residential accommodation to the police force is another priority of the Government and required budgetary provision would be made for this, he said.

CM Sukhu said that the modernization of the Police is on priority and the Government is also committed to strengthening the infrastructure and providing more resources.

The Chief Minister said that the government is also planning to set up a Police Academy in Kangra district so that more aspects could be added to professionalism in the States police.

He exhorted the passed-out trainees to uphold their professionalism and commitment to discharging their duties. He also said that keeping in view the prevailing scenario, the police have more challenges to face.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the trainees and hoped that they would serve with utmost discipline.

The Chief Minister said that the Himachal Police has played a commendable role during the recent monsoon disaster in the state.

He said that the police extended its best efforts in rescue and relief operations across the state along with NDRF and SDRF.

Earlier the Chief Minister inspected the parade of 1,093 trainee police constables including 271 women trainees and also took a salute of the march past.

Trainees presented weapon striping and assembling, unarmed combat, commando combat, weapon PT, and mass PT.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 12 type-III residences, barracks for 320 trainees, and a Flood and Drowning Centre at Daroh constructed at a cost of Rupees 21 crore.

The Chief Minister also gave away prizes to meritorious trainees in various fields and trainers.

He also released the 33rd edition of the monthly magazine of the PTC Daroh.

While delivering a welcome address DGP Sanjay Kundu thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the various posts in Police and said that this will help in filling up vacancies.

He said that during the training of this batch, high standards were adopted. He said that PTC Daroh has ranked best in training at the national and north zone levels and now the efforts are in progress so that this college could attain the best ranking in Deputy Superintendent of Police and Sub Inspector training.

