Himanshu Rao elected as CAS president

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: K Himanshu Rao has been elected as president of Oakridge International School’s Creative Action Services (CAS), which raises funds and organizes social service activities during natural calamities including floods.

Oakridge International School has been holding elections to the student council as an annual practice. K Himanshu, who is pursuing International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at the school, also contested this year.

Among the others elected were K Veera Reddy as School Captain while Ananya Anand Waskar and G Ashish were elected as Student Council presidents. The election panel interviewed the student candidates, who filed nominations and selected them for the final elections.

School Principal C Hema congratulated Himanshu Rao and the other student council members, who took charge on Friday, according to a statement from the school.

