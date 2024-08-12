| Hina Khan Shares Her Views On The Most Beautiful Things In Life

Hina Khan shares her views on the ‘most beautiful things in life’

The 36-year-old actress posted a selfie video on Instagram, where she has 20.2 million followers. In the video, she’s dressed in a floral outfit, and a voiceover says, "The most beautiful things in life are not just things... They are people and places... memories and pictures... feelings and moments... and smiles and laughter.

By IANS Updated On - 12 August 2024, 06:36 PM

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 breast cancer, has shared that she is ‘healing’ as she revealed the ‘most beautiful things’ in life.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she has 20.2 million followers, and shared a selfie video in which she can be seen wearing a floral outfit.

She captioned the video with a bandaged heart emoji.

In the Stories section, Hina shared the snippet and wrote “healing”.

A fan commented on the post: “The pain in her eyes.”

Another user said: “Her eyes have pain, fear and bravery all at once… More power to you Hina.”

Another fan wrote: “Pain in her smile.”

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has been part of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of movies like ‘Hacked’, ‘Wishlist’, and a short film titled ‘Smartphone’.

The diva has starred in music videos as well, including ‘Bhasoodi’, ‘Raanjhana’, ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’, ‘Patthar Wargi’, ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’, ‘Main Bhi Barbaad’, ‘Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Barsaat Aa Gayi’, and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — ‘Halki Halki Si’.

Hina recently made her Punjabi film debut with ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ alongside Gippy Grewal.

She next has ‘Country of Blind’ in the pipeline.