Hinduja arm to hire 3,200 people in H2

New Delhi: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, plans to hire about 3,200 people in the second half of the ongoing fiscal across various geographies including the UK, the US and India. The hiring plans come on the back of a strong deal pipeline that the company sees across various segments.

“We expect to hire around 3,200 people in the second half of the year…Pipeline looks encouraging. For instance, in the UK, we had won a short-term project related to Covid-19 from one of the government departments…We have now won another big order and we expect to add a significant number of people,” HGS Global chief financial officer Srinivas Palakodeti said.

He added that for this new client, the company is adding 700 staff in the UK, and these roles will be all work-from-home.

“There is also a lot of interest in terms of digital services, it could be social care, engaging customers on any of the social media platforms…online reputation management…we have won some engagements there,” he said.

Palakodeti added that the hiring is across almost all the geographies – the US, Canada, Jamaica, the Philippines and India. At the end of September 2020 quarter, the company’s total headcount stood at 39,578 with 45 per cent staff in India. The Philippines accounted for 24.9 per cent of the headcount, followed by US/Jamaica (18.8 per cent), Canada (7.4 per cent) and UK/Europe (3.9 per cent).