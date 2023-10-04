Hisense appoints Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

This strategic partnership underscores Hisense's dedication to excellence, versatility, and innovation, reflecting Jadeja's remarkable skills and popularity among young and aspirational consumers.

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva with teammates during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

New Delhi: Hisense, the global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja, the renowned cricketer and all-rounder, as its brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. He is the company’s first ambassador in the Indian market.

In line with Hisense’s global brand culture, which promotes sports and sports stars to engage with the youth, the company has embarked on an exciting journey in the world of cricket, aligning itself with the Hisense Group Philosophy. This pursuit of the Group’s culture brings Hisense into the realm of cricket, and it does so by partnering with none other than the leading all-rounder and a power pack performer of Team India – Sir Ravinder Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja, celebrated for his exceptional all-round abilities in cricket, epitomizes the spirit of Hisense’s diverse product range. Just as Jadeja excels in various facets of cricket, Hisense offers a comprehensive selection of products, ranging from cutting-edge televisions to energy-efficient air conditioners and dependable refrigerators. This collaboration represents a mutual commitment to versatility and excellence that resonates with consumers nationwide.

Incorporating a sports icon like Ravindra Jadeja into its brand ambassador portfolio is a momentous step for Hisense as the company continues to expand its presence in the Indian market. This partnership also strengthens its association with the worlds of sports and entertainment, showcasing the brand’s dedication to connecting with its consumers on a personal and meaningful level.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pranab Mohanty, CEO of Hisense India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Ravindra Jadeja into the Hisense family as our brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. This announcement is strategically timed with the Cricket World Cup starting in India soon and his exceptional skills, both on and off the cricket field, make him the perfect embodiment of our brand’s values. We believe that his association with Hisense will resonate with our young and aspirational consumers. Our deep understanding of the market underscores our commitment to reaching the very heart of Indian consumers, where their passion points lie, and we are determined to create a profound impact in their minds.”

Ravindra Jadeja, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I am honored to be brand ambassador of Hisense, a brand that shares my passion for excellence and innovation to offer exceptional products and also is associated with some of the biggest & global sporting events across the world. Hisense’s diverse range of products mirrors my personality as an all-rounder in cricket. I look forward to being a part of the Hisense journey and connecting with the brand’s young and aspirational consumers.”

With this announcement, Hisense is also rolling out its campaign ”Perfecting the perfection” with Ravindra Jadeja in its first appearance with Hisense products like Television, AC, and Refrigerator. In this consumer engagement program, participants can win a 4K Hisense Smart TV.

This collaboration between Hisense and Ravindra Jadeja is a strategic move by Hisense to strengthen its presence in the India market and it marks the beginning of an exciting journey that promises to bring innovation, excellence, and versatility to Indian households.

In this festive season Hisense is ready to roll out a slew of new and innovative TV’s like the U7K, U6K and E7K which will bring the stadium experience to home for enjoying the upcoming cricket World Cup.