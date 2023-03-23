Historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad spruced up for Ramzan

The 16th century mosque attracts lakhs of people from across the country who come to attend the ‘taraweeh’ prayers

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:15 AM, Thu - 23 March 23

Women make purchases at the Laad Bazaar bangle market in the old city ahead of the month of Ramzan on Wednesday. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made at the historic Mecca Masjid for the smooth conduct of prayers during Ramzan month.

The historic mosque dating 16th century attracts lakhs of people from across the country during the month of Ramzan. A majority come to attend the ‘taraweeh’ prayers conducted in the night wherein the chapters of the Holy Quran are recited.

Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb Mecca Masjid, will recite three chapters of the Quran during the taraweeh prayers every night. The prayer sessions will commence after the sighting of the new moon indicating the beginning of the Ramzan.

“We expect around 5,000 people to attend the taraweeh prayers during the first ten days of the Ramzan. Carpets are refurbished, the water houz is cleaned up and refilled, and other required arrangements done,” said Superintendent of Mecca Masjid, Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui.

During Ramzan, it is common for one to find families visiting the Mecca Masjid – considered one of the biggest in Asia – to enjoy the pious atmosphere that prevails during the Ramzan month, especially during Iftar. “The TS Wakf Board is making possible arrangements to provide Iftar meal. Usually, people bring along snacks and fruits and share with fellow rozedars,” he added.

Arrangements have also been done at the other important mosques in the city including the Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Public Garden), Chiran Fort mosque at Jubilee Hills, Jamia Masjid Musheerabad, Jamia Masjid Secunderabad, Jamia Masjid ‘Aiwan-E-Begumpet’, Hayat Bakshi Begum Masjid at Hayathnagar, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, and Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj.

Meanwhile, the prices of fruit have skyrocketed in the city in view of Ramzan. There is a heavy demand for fruits during the month as people prefer to have them when they break their day-long fast. A kg of grapes that cost Rs 60 a couple of days ago now costs Rs 80 while apple, water melon, musk melon and guava are costlier by Rs 10.

Also Read Ramadan to begin on Friday in Hyderabad