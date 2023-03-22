Ramadan to begin on Friday in Hyderabad

As the crescent moon was not sighted on Wednesday in Hyderabad, the holy month of Ramzan will begin on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, has not been sighted on Wednesday evening, according to the Markazi Ruet e Hilal Committee.

The Markazi Ruet e Hilal Committee, (central moon sighting committee) met at the Hussaini building office at Moazzam Jahi Market on Wednesday to sight the new crescent. However, it could not sight the new moon and reports from the districts and neighbouring States stated the moon was not sighted.

The committee then announced that Thursday, March 23, would be the last day of the month of Shaban.

Hence, the Ramzan month will begin from Friday.

