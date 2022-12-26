HMWS&SB wins best communication campaign award at national level

The awards were presented on December 25 by Kailash Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh at the PRSI national summit in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

The awards were presented on December 25 by Kailash Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh at the PRSI national summit in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has won the first and third prizes in the best communication campaign and public awareness categories in competitions organised by Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).

The awards were presented on December 25 by Kailash Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh at the PRSI national summit in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The competitions were held at the national level in various categories including best documentary filmmaking, etc.

On the occasion, HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore congratulated the Public Relations (PR) team of the Water Board.