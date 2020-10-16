Homage paid to EME martyrs in Hyderabad

The occasion commemorated the soldier craftsman’s solemn pledge to uphold the traditions and legacy of Indian Army

Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: On the Occasion of 78th Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Corps day, Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME on Thursday paid homage to soldiers of Corps of EME who laid down their lives to uphold the honour and pride of the country.

The occasion commemorated the soldier craftsman’s solemn pledge to uphold the traditions and legacy of Indian Army. A special Sainik Sammelan was also held in MCEME through video conferencing. The Commandant addressed all ranks and complimented officers, JCOs, ORs and civilian employees for the work done in the past one year, which has led to notable achievements for the college such as Golden Peacock National Award and AICTE Uttkrisht Sansthan Vishwakarma Award.

