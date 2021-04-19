Home-cooked food at now at your door-steps in Hyderabad

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 12:05 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Being in quarantine doesn’t mean the health food gourmet in you has to go into complete isolation.

Hyderabad now has specialised catering services that bring some good home-cooked food right to your door-step, and what more, ensure that you get a nutritious meal three times a day, helping you recover and tide over the quarantine smoothly, all this at a quite reasonable price too.

Many people, owing to the weakness that comes with the infection, rely on hotels and restaurants — which is not healthy in the long run.

Pinky Gupta, who is running Healthy Bite based in the old city, shares that she started the services only to help out people who have the infection. “I have a grocery store that me and my husband run. When we heard of the difficulties people were facing, especially for food, we thought we could help provide food at a reasonable cost,” she says.

Pinky says, “I and my mother-in-law cook the food with all precautions and ensure hygiene. The package for 14 days of breakfast, lunch and dinner is Rs 3,500. My husband and his friend deliver the food, as we do not want to take the risk of having an outsider. The delivery charges are extra. It’s all home cooked, nutritious and hygienic food that you can consume safely.”

While these services flourished a lot during the first wave of the pandemic, they also had a lull period as the curve started to dip. The services have now picked up again after the ongoing surge in the number of cases.

Running Sai Kailash Dhaba, which also provides food to several big hospitals, Anshul Agarwal shares he has been receiving an overwhelming number of requests from people, with the number increasing each day.

“The situation seems to be scarier than the last time. Last year I received approximately eight to 10 calls for food packages. Then between October and February, I didn’t get many requests. Now, I am again receiving 15 to 18 requests everyday,” he shares. Anshul has a crew of eight people who start their day at 6 am and work till late in the night.

Several such services are now functioning in the city, helping out people who are not able to cook for themselves.

Caterers one can approach

Healthy Bite by Priya Gupta, food three times a day for 14 days at Rs 3,500 — Ph 9381342700

Sanghi Caterers by Anand Sanghi, food three times a day for 14 days at Rs 6,300 — Ph 9247756006

Sai Kailash Dhaba by Anshul Agarwal, food three times a day for 14 days at Rs 3,000 (mini thali) and Rs 5,500 (home thali) — Ph 9989273333

