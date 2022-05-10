HomeGround selected for Sport & Event Tech programme 2022 cohort

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: City-based sport analytics platform HomeGround has been selected for the Sport & Event Tech programme 2022 cohort by Startupbootcamp Australia. It is among the ten startups selected globally for the programme.

This programme allows startups to get funding, mentors and a chance to present to top investor community. The three-month programme, which will begin in June, includes a three-week module in Australia and one-week module in Singapore. The remaining part of the programme will be virtual. Startupbootcamp Australia will invest about A$ 25,000 (about Rs 13.5 lakh) in Homeground against six per cent equity.

“The programme will help us be part of the sport technology ecosystem and help us scale with the help of Cricket Australia as a mentor/partner,” said Santosh Vuppala, Co-Founder of HyperTune Technologies, which created the platform HomeGround.

HomeGround app has already been launched on Playstore. It will also be available on IOS shortly. “We will be expanding our team to add mobile and computer vision expertise. We are working to add 10,000 users in six months. We also want to scale our presence and product to Australia, UK and North America,” he said.

Existing solutions require purchase of sensors or high definition cameras and a lot of time is needed to manually review these videos. HomeGround uses a smartphone, computer vision and artificial intelligence to get analytics of training videos. The platform can also be used by badminton, tennis and basketball players. HyperTune is among the select artificial intelligence companies that are supported under the startup accelerator programme Revv Up of Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM).