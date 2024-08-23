Hyderabad: Honor for Dr G N Rao of LVPEI

The ICO Jules François Golden Medal for 2024 is given once every four years for ‘ophthalmic work of the highest scientific quality.’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 04:15 PM

Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder - Chair of L V Prasad Eye Institute

Hyderabad: Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder – Chair of L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was awarded the prestigious ICO Jules François Golden Medal for 2024 by the International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) during World Ophthalmology Congress 2024 (WOC2024) being held in Vancouver, Canada.

The ICO Jules François Golden Medal for 2024 is given once every four years for ‘ophthalmic work of the highest scientific quality.’ Dr Rao is the first Indian and is one of only eleven people in the world to be honoured with this medal, a press release said.

In its annual meeting, ICO honours leaders in international ophthalmology who are nominated by their peers and selected by the ICO with a set of medals. In 2013, Dr Rao was also honoured with G. O. H. Neumann award for his leadership in global eye care. “I will cherish the honour from the International Council of Ophthalmology,” said Dr Rao.