Horse Racing: Faith has the edge in Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Mysuru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Faith, who is blazing the track work in the morning trials, should have it easy in the Mysore Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, terms for 3 years old only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bacchus 1, Gold Charm 2, Perfect Pass 3

2. Star Jewel 1, Forest View 2, Great Hope 3

3. D Dear 1, Enrichment 2, Shivalik Style 3

4. D Durga 1, Like My Daddy 2, Niche Cannabis 3

5. Gallery Queen 1, Coorg General 2, Ochre 3

6. Faith 1, Everly 2, Ballerina 3

7. Hioctane 1, Contributor 2, Tremendous 3

8. Rhythmic 1, Flash Bond 2, Sound Of Canon’s 3

Day’s Best: Rhythmic.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.