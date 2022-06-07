Horse Racing: Faith has the edge in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Pesi Shroff-trained Faith, who is blazing the track work in the morning trials, should have it easy in the Mysore Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, terms for 3 years old only, the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Bacchus 1, Gold Charm 2, Perfect Pass 3
2. Star Jewel 1, Forest View 2, Great Hope 3
3. D Dear 1, Enrichment 2, Shivalik Style 3
4. D Durga 1, Like My Daddy 2, Niche Cannabis 3
5. Gallery Queen 1, Coorg General 2, Ochre 3
6. Faith 1, Everly 2, Ballerina 3
7. Hioctane 1, Contributor 2, Tremendous 3
8. Rhythmic 1, Flash Bond 2, Sound Of Canon’s 3
Day’s Best: Rhythmic.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.