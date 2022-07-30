Horse Racing: Forest Flame fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame appeals most in a small field of three runners in the Karnataka Mile Championship Cup (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Dawn Rising 1, Blazing Engine 2, Perfect Halo 3
2. Star Admiral 1, My Solitaire 2, Royal Grant 3
3. Star Glory 1, De Villiers 2, Tactical Command 3
4. Forest Flame 1, Lagarde 2
5. Pink Jasmine 1, Imperial Blue 2, Scribbling Hopper 3
6. Shabelle 1, Inyouwebelieve 2, Montelena 3
7. Able One 1, Bentayga 2, Jersey Legend 3
Day’s Best: Star Admiral.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.