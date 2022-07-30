Horse Racing: Forest Flame fancied for Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame appeals most in a small field of three runners in the Karnataka Mile Championship Cup (Grade-II) 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dawn Rising 1, Blazing Engine 2, Perfect Halo 3

2. Star Admiral 1, My Solitaire 2, Royal Grant 3

3. Star Glory 1, De Villiers 2, Tactical Command 3

4. Forest Flame 1, Lagarde 2

5. Pink Jasmine 1, Imperial Blue 2, Scribbling Hopper 3

6. Shabelle 1, Inyouwebelieve 2, Montelena 3

7. Able One 1, Bentayga 2, Jersey Legend 3

Day’s Best: Star Admiral.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.