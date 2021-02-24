Horse Racing: Kensington may score in Chennai

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 4:50 pm

Chennai: The A. Mangalorkar-trained Kensington, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Guindy Grand Prix (Grade-III) 1600 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Radical Review 1, Senora Bianca 2, Cavallo Vincente 3

2. Skylight 1, Strong Breeze 2, Whistle Podu 3

3. Eagle Prince 1, Kristalina 2, Glorious Symphony 3

4. Beethovan 1, Rippling Waters 2, Royal Rules 3

5. Star Baron 1, Apalis 2, Tudor Treasure 3

6. Kensington 1, Spectacular 2, Chashni 3

7. Katahdin 1, Embrace 2, Feni 3

8. Catalyst 1, Poppy 2, Perfect Support 3

Day’s Best: Beethovan.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.