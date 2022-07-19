Horse Racing: Magic Circle fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Prashanth-trained Magic Circle, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Manasasarovara Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Kushaq 1, Eye The Wind 2, Romantic Heart 3

2. Miss China 1, Country’s Pace 2, Game Boy 3

3. California Gold 1, Chilly Breeze 2, Country’s Flash 3

4. Wild Spell 1, Wind Power 2, Lovely Thoughts 3

5. Flying Falcon 1, Dark Secret 2, Sparkles 3

6. Magic Circle 1, Mutant 2, Flash Bond 3

7. Kalahari Gold 1, Sir Calculus 2, Come Alive 3

Day’s Best: Flying Falcon.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.