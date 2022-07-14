Horse Racing: Priceless Gold fancied for Mysuru selections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational Image

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Kabini Million 1600 metres terms for horses 4 year old and over, the main attraction of the races to be held on Friday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lucky Sun 1, Saint Lucia 2, News Maker 3

2. Raaz 1, Smart Cadillac 2, Milos 3

3. Dean’s Gal 1, Festive Star 2, Morganite 3

4. Wild Spell 1, Gold Crest 2, Aquila D’ Oro 3

5. Great Hope 1, Like My Daddy 2, Civitavecchia 3

6. Brunhild 1, All Great Friends 2, Crescendo 3

7. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Still I Rose 2, Indian Patriot 3

8. Priceless Gold 1, Chashni 2, Taimur 3

9. Black Coffee 1, Notoriety 2, Rhythmic 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Magadheera.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.