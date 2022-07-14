Horse Racing: Priceless Gold fancied for Mysuru selections

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Priceless Gold, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the Kabini Million 1600 metres terms for horses 4 year old and over, the main attraction of the races to be held on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Lucky Sun 1, Saint Lucia 2, News Maker 3
2. Raaz 1, Smart Cadillac 2, Milos 3
3. Dean’s Gal 1, Festive Star 2, Morganite 3
4. Wild Spell 1, Gold Crest 2, Aquila D’ Oro 3
5. Great Hope 1, Like My Daddy 2, Civitavecchia 3
6. Brunhild 1, All Great Friends 2, Crescendo 3
7. Ashwa Magadheera 1, Still I Rose 2, Indian Patriot 3
8. Priceless Gold 1, Chashni 2, Taimur 3
9. Black Coffee 1, Notoriety 2, Rhythmic 3
Day’s Best: Ashwa Magadheera.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.