Horse Racing: Priceless Ruler fancied for Chennai feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational Image) The Robert Foley-trained Priceless Ruler is in good condition and may easily overpower his eight rivals in the Mount Everest Handicap 1100 metres

Chennai: The Robert Foley-trained Priceless Ruler is in good condition and may easily overpower his eight rivals in the Mount Everest Handicap 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, 5 year olds and over Class-II, the feature event of the opening day’s regular season of the Chennai meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Regal Kid 1, Reign Of Terror 2, Break The Silence 3

2. Zucardi 1, Turf Melody 2, Bohemian Star 3

3. Rubert 1, Angavai 2, Royal Monarch 3

4. Royal Pearl 1, Supreme Runner 2, Amber Lightning 3

5. Royal Treasure 1, Turf Beauty 2, War Emblem 3

6. Embrace 1, Thomas Hardy 2, Beethovan 3

7. Priceless Ruler 1, Lordship 2, Glorious Destiny 3

8. Dark Son 1, Augusta 2, Lady Mimi 3

Day’s Best: Zucardi.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.