Horse Racing: Radical Review fancied for main event

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Radical Review looks set to win the Callista Handicap 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class III, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails will be announced on the day of the race. The first race starts at 2.30 pm. (Note Udhagamandalam races are being held at Madras Race Club)

SELECTIONS:

- Advertisement -

1. Symphony In Style 1, Perfect Support 2, Dream Run 3

2. Diamond And Pearls 1, Masterpiece 2, Proposed 3

3. Hallucinate 1, Propahlady 2, Arapaho 3

4. Annexed 1, Mighty Princess 2, Waytogo 3

5. Radical Review 1, Cotton Hall 2, Cavallo Vincente 3

6. Star Fling 1, Song Of Glory 2, Big Treasure 3

7. Beauty Of The Turf 1, Glorious Victory 2, Fabulous Show 3

Day’s Best: Diamond And Pearls.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .