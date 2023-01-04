| Horse Racing Responsibleforlove Has The Edge In Delhi Feature

Horse Racing: Responsibleforlove has the edge in Delhi feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

Wed - 4 January 23

New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Responsibleforlove fancied to win the Royal Western India Turf Club Cup 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Princess Elena 1, Nizbati Wings 2

2. Exceptional 1, Captain Falcon 2, Ukiyo 3

3. My Armor 1, Mother India 2, Gama 3

4. Personal 1, Immortal Guest 2, Cash In Hand 3

5. Responsibleforlove 1, Kaka 2, The Cheetah 3

6. Halcyon 1, Bagi 2, Cuncho 3

Day’s Best: Halcyon.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.