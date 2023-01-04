Horse Racing: Responsibleforlove has the edge in Delhi feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
New Delhi: The VS Parmar-trained Responsibleforlove fancied to win the Royal Western India Turf Club Cup 1100 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
SELECTIONS:
1. Princess Elena 1, Nizbati Wings 2
2. Exceptional 1, Captain Falcon 2, Ukiyo 3
3. My Armor 1, Mother India 2, Gama 3
4. Personal 1, Immortal Guest 2, Cash In Hand 3
5. Responsibleforlove 1, Kaka 2, The Cheetah 3
6. Halcyon 1, Bagi 2, Cuncho 3
Day’s Best: Halcyon.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.