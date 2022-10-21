Horse Racing: Top Secret fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The Magan Singh-trained Top Secret looks set to make amends in the Smt Teegala Sulochana Reddy Memorial Cup 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, category II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.10 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Starwalt 1, Malibu 2, Hugh Capet 3

2. Ballerina 1, The Sensation 2, By The Bay 3

3. Lamha 1, NRI Sun 2, Makhtoob 3

4. Sweet Dancer 1, Rovaniemi 2, Carlisle 3

5. Top Secret 1, Kesariya Balam 2, Super Angel 3

6. Flamingo Fame 1, Different 2, Mind Reader 3

Day’s Best: Ballerina.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.