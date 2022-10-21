Horse Racing: Juramento, Wind Sprite, Elusive shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

(Representational Image) Juramento, Wind Sprite, Elusive, Ayr, Bangor On Dee, Fly To The Stars & Unmatched impressed when the following horses were exercised

Hyderabad: Juramento, Wind Sprite, Elusive, Ayr, Bangor On Dee, Fly To The Stars & Unmatched impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Kancha (Akshay Kumar) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up.

800m:

Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 57, 600/43, good. Sound Echo (Aneel) 59, 600/45, moved well. Royal Pal (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

Juramento (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Golden Inzio (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/45, handy. NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit. Silver Living (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44, moved well. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Lifes Song (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Silver Arrow (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Ayr (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pair worked well. Elusive (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Akash (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy.